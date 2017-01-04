In a first-of-its-kind effort to recognise people’s outstanding efforts to the forcibly displaced people in Asia, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), the ‘Sharjah International Award ‎for Refugee Advocacy & Support’, a $100,000 humanitarian award, was launched by The Ruling family of Sharjah, the third largest emirate in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).





Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, United Nations High"...